Woodstock offers COVID-19 grants to local food pantries

Using the city’s grant allocation under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, an estimated $40,000, the city said it would offer grants of $5,000 to $10,000 per organization. Applications can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/2SzoAcC and will be taken until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

An organization must have had non-profit status for at least one year, and provide a statement describing services provided to Woodstock residents and how funds will be spent, the city said. It also must submit its most recent financial statement or audit.