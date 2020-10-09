X

Woodstock offers COVID-19 grants to local food pantries

The city of Woodstock announced it will begin acccepting applications Monday, Oct. 12, for COVID-19 grants of $5,000 to $10,000 to nonprofits that operate food pantries serving city residents. AJC FILE

By David Ibata for the AJC

Woodstock will begin accepting applications Monday for a grant program to assist local nonprofits operating food pantries serving city residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using the city’s grant allocation under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, an estimated $40,000, the city said it would offer grants of $5,000 to $10,000 per organization. Applications can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/2SzoAcC and will be taken until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

An organization must have had non-profit status for at least one year, and provide a statement describing services provided to Woodstock residents and how funds will be spent, the city said. It also must submit its most recent financial statement or audit.

A selection committee will review applications and make recommendations for funding. Information: https://bit.ly/33EEhpp

