Woodstock issuing some refunds for tax error

Eighty-nine checks are under $0.58 (the cost of a postage stamp).

According to Shelby, the cost to mail those payments is $51.62, “but it is important to process each payment and ensure financial transparency through this process.”

This change does not impact the most recent property tax year 2021.

Those who are still on record as owning the property in property tax year 2021 will receive checks automatically.

If a refund is due, taxpayers, who have moved, will need to go to the City of Woodstock’s Finance Department web page at www.woodstockga.gov/finance and download a refund request form at the Homestead Freeze Exemption Tax Refund link.

Once completed, the request - including all applicable support regarding ownership - should be emailed to TaxProject@woodstockga.gov or mailed to Woodstock Finance Department, Attn: Tax Refund Project, 12453 Highway 92, Woodstock, GA 30188.