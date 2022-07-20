Woodstock honors WWII vet for his 100th birthday

Parents of two children, grandparents to three and great-grandparents to seven, Vaudrey and his wife Shirley Kornegay were married for 77 years until her passing last year.

Vaudrey is an active member of Kennesaw United Methodist Church for more than 30 years, the Woodstock Masonic Lodge #246 for 75 years as a Mason and the Cherokee County American Legion group, where he is the last surviving World War II veteran.