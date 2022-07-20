Woodstock honors WWII vet for his 100th birthday

To honor him on his 100th birthday on July 10, Russell Carl Vaudrey Day was observed on July 11 by Woodstock city officials.
Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell awarded the proclamation to Vaudrey, a World War II veteran.
Vaudrey attained the rank of master sergeant and served as a flight engineer aboard the B-24 Liberator in the Pacific Theatre, surviving three weeks on the run from the Japanese after his plane was shot down.
Parents of two children, grandparents to three and great-grandparents to seven, Vaudrey and his wife Shirley Kornegay were married for 77 years until her passing last year.
Vaudrey is an active member of Kennesaw United Methodist Church for more than 30 years, the Woodstock Masonic Lodge #246 for 75 years as a Mason and the Cherokee County American Legion group, where he is the last surviving World War II veteran.
For more information, visit facebook.com/WOODSTOCKGAGOVT.
