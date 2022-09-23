Woodstock golf tournament is Oct. 6

A charity golf tournament will benefit the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation on Oct. 6.
Bridgemill Athletic Club, 1190 Bridge Mill Ave., Canton is the location.
Registration begins from 7:30-8:45 a.m., with 9 a.m. for the tee off and 2 p.m. for the awards ceremony, including lunch and gift bags for every player.
Entry fees are $125 per individual or $500 for a foursome.
Proceeds will help the foundation’s programs, including the Citizen’s Public Safety Academy, emergency aid to Woodstock public safety personnel and their families in times of need, Shop With a Hero for Christmas gifts to children in need and equipment, training and support.
For more information, including player registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit the event website at wdstk.ga/golf, woodstockga.gov/psfoundation or email Brittany Page at bpage@woodstockga.gov.
About the Author