Woodstock golf tournament is Oct. 6

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A charity golf tournament will benefit the Woodstock Public Safety Foundation on Oct. 6.

Bridgemill Athletic Club, 1190 Bridge Mill Ave., Canton is the location.

Registration begins from 7:30-8:45 a.m., with 9 a.m. for the tee off and 2 p.m. for the awards ceremony, including lunch and gift bags for every player.

Entry fees are $125 per individual or $500 for a foursome.

Proceeds will help the foundation’s programs, including the Citizen’s Public Safety Academy, emergency aid to Woodstock public safety personnel and their families in times of need, Shop With a Hero for Christmas gifts to children in need and equipment, training and support.

For more information, including player registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit the event website at wdstk.ga/golf, woodstockga.gov/psfoundation or email Brittany Page at bpage@woodstockga.gov.

