Woodstock Fire & Rescue open house is Oct. 8

An open house will be held by Woodstock Fire and Rescue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Headquarters/Station 14, 225 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.
Free parking will be provided at Allen Temple AME Church, 232 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.
Lunch and bounce houses also will be free.
Among other attractions will be station tours, kids’ hose line experience, firefighter drills, fire truck displays, live extrication demos and K-9 demos.
For more details, visit bit.ly/3f4b8fx.
