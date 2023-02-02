X
Woodstock Development Forum is Feb. 10

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Woodstock Community Development is hosting the Woodstock Development Forum 7:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 10 at the Woodstock Arts City Center Theater, 8534 Main St.

Hosts include the city of Woodstock, Woodstock Arts, the Atlanta Regional Commission and Georgia Power.

This half-day forum “will bring together decision-makers and experts from around the region to promote knowledge sharing and mutual learning on land use and transportation issues impacting Woodstock and greater Cherokee County,” according to a Woodstock Community Development statement.

The keynote speaker will be Mitchell Silver, a principal with McAdams, a land planning and design company.

Known for inspiring practitioners and community advocates to “fall in love with planning again,” Silver said he demonstrates the importance of bridging cultural divides and presenting sound fiscal arguments in planning.

Register at devforum@woodstockga.gov.

For questions about the forum or sponsorship opportunities, contact Community Development Director Tracy Albers at 770-592-6000 ext. 1600 or talbers@woodstockga.gov.

Learn more at woodstockga.gov/news_detail_T15_R86.php.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
