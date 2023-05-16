Woodstock Court offers amnesty in May

May has been declared Amnesty Month by the Woodstock Municipal Court.
People who have delinquent tickets or have failed to appear in court on misdemeanor charges before May are eligible to be granted a pardon by the court.
“By offering an amnesty month, we hope it will encourage individuals to resolve their case,” said court officials.
A defendant will be able to pay the cost of a citation, failure-to-appear charges will be dismissed and arrest warrant fees will be waived in cases that are not for mandatory court appearances.
Amnesty Month will end at 5 p.m. May 31.
Payments may be made in person at Woodstock Municipal Court, 12453 Ga. 92, Woodstock, GA 30188 or by phone at 770-592-6025 option 9.
Municipal Court Services are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
Visit woodstockga.gov.
