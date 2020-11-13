Woodstock awards $90K WiFi grant to schools

The grant, using funds allocated to Woodstock under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was presented to school district Superintendent Brian Hightower at Monday’s City Council meeting.

“City Council prioritized funding to provide these devices because we want to break down obstacles to digital learning for Woodstock’s students,” said Mayor Donnie Henriques. “Many families in our city are facing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we don’t want any student in the city of Woodstock to not have the tools they need to be successful.”