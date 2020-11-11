X

Woodstock awards $47K in grants to food pantries

Using its share of federal coronavirus funds, Woodstock has awarded grants totaling $47,000 to six local food pantries. AJC FILE

By David Ibata for the AJC

Woodstock has awarded grants totaling $47,000 to six local food pantries out of its share of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

“Woodstock’s City Council identified an opportunity to address a growing food insecurity need that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Donnie Henriques said as he presented the grants at Monday’s council meeting. “We are happy to serve as a partner to those in our community that serve our residents so well.”

The 2020 Food Pantry Grant Program is underwritten by CARES Act funds reimbursing the city for its pandemic-related expenses, officials said. Bascomb Mission Thrift received a one-time grant of $2,000; and Timothy Lutheran Church, $5,000. Encompass Ministries, MUST Ministries, Never Alone, and Woodstock First Baptist each received $10,000.

