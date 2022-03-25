Woodstock Arts registering for summer camps

For ages 5 to 8, 8 to 11 and 11 to 15, theatre campers can explore acting, singing and dancing and learn the discipline of performing. Campers will be instructed on how to develop poise, movement, teamwork, speaking skills and acting skills as they explore improvisation, theatre games and character development. Each camp concludes with an end-of-camp performance for family and friends.

For ages 5 to 8, visual arts campers will draw, paint and sculpt as they develop their self-expression, fine motor skills and aesthetics. They will explore multiple mediums and design artworks throughout the week. Each camp includes an end-of-camp art exhibit for family and friends.