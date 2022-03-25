ajc logo
X

Woodstock Arts registering for summer camps

Weekly summer camps will be held during June and July by Woodstock Arts for ages 5 to 15. (Courtesy of Woodstock Arts)

Credit: Woodstock Arts

caption arrowCaption
Weekly summer camps will be held during June and July by Woodstock Arts for ages 5 to 15. (Courtesy of Woodstock Arts)

Credit: Woodstock Arts

Credit: Woodstock Arts

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Summer camp registration is open at Woodstock Arts for theatre campers and visual arts campers.

For ages 5 to 8, 8 to 11 and 11 to 15, theatre campers can explore acting, singing and dancing and learn the discipline of performing. Campers will be instructed on how to develop poise, movement, teamwork, speaking skills and acting skills as they explore improvisation, theatre games and character development. Each camp concludes with an end-of-camp performance for family and friends.

For ages 5 to 8, visual arts campers will draw, paint and sculpt as they develop their self-expression, fine motor skills and aesthetics. They will explore multiple mediums and design artworks throughout the week. Each camp includes an end-of-camp art exhibit for family and friends.

Weekly camps begin in early June and continue in various weeks through mid-July.

Masks will be required.

To register, visit WoodstockArts.org/camps.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cherokee County honors retiring fire chief
Sequoyah-Con set for March 19 at three libraries
Auditions to be held March 14-15 for Cherokee Theatre comedy
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top