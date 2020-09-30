Woodstock appoints new designer for Little River Park

The council on Monday retained Earth Elements NM LLC to complete the Little River Park Master Plan. It quoted fees totaling $52,340 for the job, and promised to present a final master plan report to the City Council on March 1, 2021.

The previous consultant, GreenbergFarrow, decided to exit the park design business and notified Woodstock that the staff assigned to the Little River Park project no longer was with the company, according to minutes of the Sept. 14 council meeting.