Volunteers sought for Little River cleanup in Woodstock

The Cherokee County Water and Sewerage Authority will host a clean up of the Little River at Olde Rope Mill Park, Woodstock, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12.
Credit: Upper Etowah River Alliance

By David Ibata for the AJC

Volunteers are invited to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Old Rope Mill Park in Woodstock to help clean up the Little River, an event sponsored by the Cherokee County Water and Sewerage Authority with the cities of Woodstock and Holly Springs.

“Millions of tons of trash are left along our nation’s rivers and streams every year,” the water authority said. “Roadside litter also makes its way into our waterways. ... All this trash takes away from the beauty and safety of our waterways. That’s why CCWSA’s Annual River Clean-Ups are so important.”

Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Individually wrapped snacks and water will be available during the cleanup, which will go until noon. Volunteers are advised to wear old shoes and old clothes. Full neck buffs will be provided in lieu of T-shirts.

The date may change if conditions are unsafe. Information: lori.forrester@ccwsa.com or 770-479-1813 ext. 246 or https://bit.ly/3lRT1Z2

