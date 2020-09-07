Volunteers sought for Little River cleanup in Woodstock

“Millions of tons of trash are left along our nation’s rivers and streams every year,” the water authority said. “Roadside litter also makes its way into our waterways. ... All this trash takes away from the beauty and safety of our waterways. That’s why CCWSA’s Annual River Clean-Ups are so important.”

Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Individually wrapped snacks and water will be available during the cleanup, which will go until noon. Volunteers are advised to wear old shoes and old clothes. Full neck buffs will be provided in lieu of T-shirts.