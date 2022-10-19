The Great Pumpkin Fest in Cherokee is on Oct. 22

The Great Pumpkin Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton to which admission is free.
Cherokee County Recreation and Parks is presenting the event.
Free shuttles will be provided for pick up and drop off from Macedonia Baptist Church, 11230 E. Cherokee Drive, Ball Ground and Macedonia Elementary School, 10370 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton.
Among the attractions will be food, vendors, a DJ, hayrides, a costume contest, archery, axe throwing, a petting zoo, crafts and games.
The costume contest will begin at noon on the stage.
Information: Jessica Hallman at jhallman@cherokeega.com, PlayCherokee.org, facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa
