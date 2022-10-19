ajc logo
X

The Great Pumpkin Fest in Cherokee is on Oct. 22

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Great Pumpkin Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton to which admission is free.

Cherokee County Recreation and Parks is presenting the event.

Free shuttles will be provided for pick up and drop off from Macedonia Baptist Church, 11230 E. Cherokee Drive, Ball Ground and Macedonia Elementary School, 10370 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton.

Among the attractions will be food, vendors, a DJ, hayrides, a costume contest, archery, axe throwing, a petting zoo, crafts and games.

The costume contest will begin at noon on the stage.

Information: Jessica Hallman at jhallman@cherokeega.com, PlayCherokee.org, facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Republican county chairwoman, husband plead guilty in Jan. 6 charge3h ago

Credit: AJC

TV election ad spending in Georgia has stations scrambling to add telecasts
5h ago

Credit: Mark Lennihan

IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Behind the early voting turnout surge in Georgia
12h ago

Credit: TNS

Behind the early voting turnout surge in Georgia
12h ago

Credit: AP

Bama receiver Jermaine Burton, a former UGA star, allegedly struck fan after Tide’s loss
53m ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee nonprofits to receive $3 million from feds
Operation Gratitude is Oct. 15 in Canton
Pumpkin events in Cherokee libraries in October
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top