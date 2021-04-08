Sewer line installation underway in Canton’s Heritage Park

Construction began at the Waleska Street bridge, and work continues eastward. Installation is expected to be completed by late April/early May, weather-permitting. The area will be re-sodded and any damaged concrete trails will be repaired after installation is complete. The Etowah River side of Heritage Park will remain open through construction, and citizens can access it from the existing trail at Etowah River Park.

There will not be any access to parking at Heritage Park or behind Popeye’s.