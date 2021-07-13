ajc logo
Seven new Little Free Libraries installed in Canton parks

Seven Little Free Libraries have been installed in the city of Canton parks.
Seven Little Free Libraries have been installed in the city of Canton parks.

Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
46 minutes ago

The city of Canton recently announced that all seven new Little Free Libraries have been installed and ribbons cut for their official grand openings. Thanks to all the LFL sponsors and Councilor Shawn Tolan for his efforts of seeing this project through to completion, the public can now go select reading materials at seven Canton parks:

  • Bolling Park, 1200 Marietta Highway
  • Burge Park, Intersection of Burge and Crisler streets
  • Cannon Park, 130 East Main Street
  • Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway
  • Harmon Field, 161 Harmon Circle
  • Heritage Park, 508 Riverstone Parkway
  • McCannless Park, Intersection of East Main and Crisler streets

Information: cantonga.gov

