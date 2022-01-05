Sequoyah libraries unveil circulating Wi-Fi hotspots

Now with their library card, Sequoyah Regional Library System (SRLS) users can borrow mobile Wi-Fi hotspots to use at home, for school or in the office.
For free, individuals, students and families may check out a mobile hotspot to connect their device to the internet almost anywhere.
Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots must be checked out by a library card holder aged 18 or older.
This program is partially assisted by the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots are part of SRLS’s Library of Things, a collection of nontraditional library items that include Google Chromebooks and other circulating technology.
Among the other items are an Abraham Lincoln Kit, an Assistive Tool Kit, Blocks Rock, board games, book club bags, chime bars, cubelets, Early Literacy Kits - Alphabet, Counting and Letters, Energy Efficiency Kit, guiro, kendama, laptop/tablet (in-house circulation only), littlebits, makey makey, marble run, math in a flash, microscopes, Picasso tiles, puzzles, sewing machine, snap-together letter blocks, Spirograph kit, state park discovery backpack, triangle and ukulele.
To borrow a mobile hotspot, visit the front service desk of any SRLS location with a valid library card.
All SRLS locations offer free Wi-Fi inside their libraries and outside in their parking lots.
Information: SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org/wi-fi-hotspots
About the Author