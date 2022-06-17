Sequoyah libraries to forgive fines

Most library fines will be forgiven at Sequoyah Regional Library System through July to promote the summer reading program titled “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Check with the library staff for specifics at SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org/locations-2.
Related to the summer reading theme, here are a few upcoming activities:
- Real or Myth: Sea Creatures - Adult Trivia Game: 6-7 p.m. June 15
- Ocean Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 16
- Under the Sea Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon June 16
- Ocean Felt Art: noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. June 16
- Adult Mermaid Eggs: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17
- Farm Bureau Storytime - Water and Hydroponics Day: 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. June 17
- Under the Sea Mini Golf: 2-6 p.m. June 17
- Adults’ Ocean Exploration VR Experience: 3-6 p.m. June 17
- Maker Monday - Watercolor Ocean Animals: 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 20
