River Green becomes first approved PTV District in Canton

Neighborhoods considering a PTV District must abide by the following: submit request to City to develop a PTV District; meet requirements of regulations; once request is verified, a 30-day public input period begins; Public Hearing held before City Council after 30-day public input; and then City Council makes the decision to create the district or deny the request.

If approved, those residents of the PTV District will submit a PTV application, pay a fee and be issued decal to place on the PTV.