River Green becomes first approved PTV District in Canton

The Canton City Council found that residents of certain neighborhoods and certain public streets located within the City limits had a desire that personal transportation vehicles (PTV) be allowed to be driven with regular vehicle traffic, according to a press release. Consideration was taken, and an approval process and regulations were created.
Neighborhoods considering a PTV District must abide by the following: submit request to City to develop a PTV District; meet requirements of regulations; once request is verified, a 30-day public input period begins; Public Hearing held before City Council after 30-day public input; and then City Council makes the decision to create the district or deny the request.
If approved, those residents of the PTV District will submit a PTV application, pay a fee and be issued decal to place on the PTV.
River Green completed the process and became the first PTV District approved in the City. Other PTV Districts are currently being considered.
Information: cantonga.gov