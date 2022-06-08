Rendering of Woodstock City Center presented

Also the site will feature a six-level, 647-car parking deck with entrances on three separate levels.

In February, Morris and Fellows agreed to a letter of intent, will manage construction of the public infrastructure and build privately owned buildings that will feature additional retail, restaurant and office opportunities as well as a boutique hotel with community event space.

The privately held land will be purchased from the city for $1.5 million.

Woodstock is in various stages of more than $5 million of other infrastructure projects, including the Hub Transformation project and the recently awarded Arnold Mill Streetscape project.

For $3.8 million, the city closed on the 2.2-acre Morgan’s Ace Hardware property, following its relocation in late 2021.

Portions of the new infrastructure are anticipated to begin in the next six months with project completion to take three years.

The city will release a website for information on this project shortly, which will include leasing information and project updates as they are available.