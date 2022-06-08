Rendering of Woodstock City Center presented

Woodstock city officials recently released concept plans for the first phase of its City Center project in downtown.
This phase includes the redevelopment of about four acres at the southeast corner of East Main Street and Arnold Mill Road, including the former site of Morgan’s Ace Hardware and other vacant parcels owned by the city and the Downtown Development Authority.
“The Woodstock City Center project represents a generational opportunity to add retail, office, hotel and critically important parking and infrastructure to one of the most popular downtown destinations in Georgia,” said Mayor Michael Caldwell in a statement at facebook.com/WOODSTOCKGAGOVT.
“I am excited to see our city’s skyline transform and for the exciting benefits this will bring for every Woodstock resident and visitor,” Caldwell added.
The concept plans show the realignment of Chambers Street and the elimination of a portion of East Main Street to improve access in and out of the existing commercial district.
Also the site will feature a six-level, 647-car parking deck with entrances on three separate levels.
In February, Morris and Fellows agreed to a letter of intent, will manage construction of the public infrastructure and build privately owned buildings that will feature additional retail, restaurant and office opportunities as well as a boutique hotel with community event space.
The privately held land will be purchased from the city for $1.5 million.
Woodstock is in various stages of more than $5 million of other infrastructure projects, including the Hub Transformation project and the recently awarded Arnold Mill Streetscape project.
For $3.8 million, the city closed on the 2.2-acre Morgan’s Ace Hardware property, following its relocation in late 2021.
Portions of the new infrastructure are anticipated to begin in the next six months with project completion to take three years.
The city will release a website for information on this project shortly, which will include leasing information and project updates as they are available.
About the Author