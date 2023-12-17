Registration is open for Cherokee 5K Run/Walk

For Guns, the charity for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is the Charlie Ferguson Community Center, which is dedicated to raising money through events and fundraising to help fulfill the needs of the people of Cherokee County.

The charity for the Cherokee County Fire Department (Hoses) is the Goshen Valley Boys Ranch, which is a nonprofit home serving young men in the state foster care system.

When registering, the runner will select the team they want to represent, and a portion of their registration fee will go towards their chosen charity.

Dogs are welcome in the race as long as they are on a leash.

Costs are:

$30 - early registration through Jan. 22.

$35 - late registration from Jan. 23 to Feb. 9.

$40 - day-of registration at 7 a.m. Feb. 10 at Hobgood Park at concessions.

Until Jan. 22, sponsorship packages are available at $250, $500 or $1,000 by emailing JSHallman@CherokeeGA.com.

Register at raceroster.com/events/2024/79707/guns-and-hoses-5k.

Receive more information at PlayCherokee.org/193/Guns-Hoses-5K.