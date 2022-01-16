Hamburger icon
New Woodstock mayor to present State of City address

New Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell will present his State of the City address on Jan. 21 and 24.
New Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell will present his State of the City address on Jan. 21 and 24. (Courtesy of Woodstock)

Credit: City of Woodstock

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

New Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell will deliver the State of the City address at two events later in January.

On Jan. 21, IN WDSTK will host a breakfast version of the address to investors of the organization at Woodstock Arts’ City Center Theater.

Registration and a networking breakfast start at 7:45 a.m., with the program beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Event details and tickets for $15/general admission may be found at inwdstk.org/events.

On Jan. 24, Caldwell will present his official address to the City Council at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

Following these events, the city will release recorded versions of his address on the city’s website at woodstockga.gov and social media channels, including facebook.com/WOODSTOCKGAGOVT.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
