New round of rental help is open in Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Applications for the second round of Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funding are available at MUSTministries.org/cherokee-co. Paper applications are available upon request.

This second round of funding comes with fewer restrictions for applicants.

These funds were allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with guidelines and requirements set by the U.S. Treasury.

ERA 2 funds can be used for assistance with rent, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs. Additionally, ERA 2 funding can be used to pay for other expenses related to housing and first and last month rents for those needing to find a place to live.

For those needing assistance immediately, Cherokee County has provided other funding resources to MUST Ministries to administer an emergency assistance program designed to provide up to six months of rent and utilities.

MUST Ministries has a call center that renters may contact at 770-790-3926.

More information can be obtained at MUST’s Canton office at 770-479-5397 or on MUST’s website at MUSTministries.org.

