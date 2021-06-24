New emergency shelter for young women goes online in Canton

NGAH already provides a wide range of services for girls in foster care, including a safe place to live while teaching them valuable life skills. Working in conjunction with Cherokee County officials, NGAH recognized a need for emergency shelter for young women, some of whom have aged out of the foster care system, in Canton.

NGAH purchased a house near their main campus. Having worked with HomeAid Atlanta on a couple of past projects, NGAH once again called upon the building industry nonprofit to renovate the emergency shelter.