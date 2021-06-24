New emergency shelter for young women goes online in Canton

HomeAid Atlanta and Century Complete celebrated the completion of Lotus House at North Georgia Angel House on May 21. The newly renovated home will serve as a refuge for six young women in need of emergency housing, according to a press release. They will benefit from case management, job readiness, and counseling services available to them at North Georgia Angel House (NGAH).
NGAH already provides a wide range of services for girls in foster care, including a safe place to live while teaching them valuable life skills. Working in conjunction with Cherokee County officials, NGAH recognized a need for emergency shelter for young women, some of whom have aged out of the foster care system, in Canton.
NGAH purchased a house near their main campus. Having worked with HomeAid Atlanta on a couple of past projects, NGAH once again called upon the building industry nonprofit to renovate the emergency shelter.
HomeAid Atlanta serves as a “bridge,” connecting builders, trades, and suppliers with community organizations serving families and individuals experiencing homelessness.
The first girls are set to move into Lotus House this weekend.