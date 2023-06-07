X

MUST Ministries is serving summer lunches

Credit: MUST Ministries

Credit: MUST Ministries

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

As it has done since 1995, MUST Ministries is feeding hungry children through its summer lunch program through July 31.

“Your support allows us to not only spread awareness of the great need in our community, but you also help put food into empty tummies,” according to a MUST Ministries statement.

“This summer, numerous children will experience hunger due to closure of schools and financial difficulties faced by many families,” the statement added.

“The demand for food assistance has increased significantly,” the statement said.

T-shirts and tote bags may be bought from MUST Ministries as their fundraiser for summer lunches.

Tote bags cost $25 and t-shirts are $30.

Make purchases at bonfire.com/must-summer-lunch-2023.

MUST has client services in Canton, Marietta and Smyrna to serve those in need.

Information: MUSTministries.org/locations

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Voter challenger rejected for seat on Fulton election board2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

BREAKING | Feds: No ‘violent extremist’ label on Defend the Atlanta Forest group
3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Automatic registration leads to dramatic rise in Georgia voters
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Delta settles case to pay refunds for flights canceled during pandemic
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

Delta settles case to pay refunds for flights canceled during pandemic
4h ago

Credit: Mark McKay, Channel 2 Action News

If you see a haze in the metro Atlanta sky, Canadian wildfires are to blame
1h ago
The Latest

Cherokee kayaker gets community send-off to World Games in Berlin
2h ago
Cherokee hearing on fare increase is June 6
Woodstock Memorial Day ceremony is May 29
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top