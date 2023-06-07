MUST Ministries is serving summer lunches

As it has done since 1995, MUST Ministries is feeding hungry children through its summer lunch program through July 31.

“Your support allows us to not only spread awareness of the great need in our community, but you also help put food into empty tummies,” according to a MUST Ministries statement.

“This summer, numerous children will experience hunger due to closure of schools and financial difficulties faced by many families,” the statement added.

“The demand for food assistance has increased significantly,” the statement said.

T-shirts and tote bags may be bought from MUST Ministries as their fundraiser for summer lunches.

Tote bags cost $25 and t-shirts are $30.

Make purchases at bonfire.com/must-summer-lunch-2023.

MUST has client services in Canton, Marietta and Smyrna to serve those in need.

Information: MUSTministries.org/locations