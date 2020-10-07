Mountain Ed alternative high school officially opens in Woodstock

A ribbon cutting ceremony led by the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce officially opened the Cherokee campus of Mountain Education Charter High School, an accredited alternative school in the Etowah East building at Etowah High School, Woodstock.
“Mountain Ed will offer our high school students the continued opportunity to earn their high school diploma in the evenings, and will provide them with new services including a mentor to coach them onto graduation and nightly dinners catered by local restaurants,” said Cherokee County School District Superintendent Brian V. Hightower.
Mountain Ed took over the Polaris Evening Program and currently has an enrollment of 144. Its program is available at no charge to students.
Students complete self-paced course work online using computers at the school, with one-on-one support from teachers, the district said. Information: https://bit.ly/2Sn6Mld