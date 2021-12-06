More Christmas events coming up in Cherokee

“Sounds of the Season.” 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12. Free. Also, free childcare will be available for children aged 6 weeks to PreK. No registration is needed. First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. These concerts will feature the First Baptist Church Woodstock Worship Choir, Orchestra and Kids Choir, with holiday classics, original music, Christmas carols and a live Nativity. fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations

Santa’s Calling. Santa and his elves will be available to call children in Cherokee County. Mail, email or drop off the request form at the Cherokee County Recreation Center, 7545 Main St., Woodstock by Dec. 13. For free, they will be making calls from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Info: Bailey Johnson at bbjohnson@cherokeega.com.

Historic Canton Theatre: “Elf” film. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21. 171 E. Main St., Canton. Starring Will Ferrell and Bob Newhart, this comedy is sponsored by T-Mobile. Concessions will be free, and Santa will be available for pictures following the film. Tickets will be on sale Dec. 9 - both online and in person at the Canton Theatre Box Office. bit.ly/3kSZ3cY

Christmas Eve Worship Services. 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24. First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. Sing Christmas carols, hear a message from Pastor Jeremy, participate in a candlelight moment and reflect on the birth of Christ the Savior. fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations