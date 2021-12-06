ajc logo
More Christmas events coming up in Cherokee

The free "Sounds of the Season" will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 at the First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. (Courtesy of First Baptist Church Woodstock)
The free "Sounds of the Season" will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12 at the First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. (Courtesy of First Baptist Church Woodstock)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

A variety of Christmas events are scheduled for later in December in Cherokee County.

They include:

Historic Canton Theatre: “A Christmas Carol” play. Various times Dec. 10-12, 17-19. $20. 171 E. Main St., Canton. Kudzu Players and Cherokee Theatre Company will present this classic adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale. More information, times and tickets are available at CherokeeTheatre.org.

Christmas in Canton. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Downtown Canton. Visit with Santa, view a film showing of “Polar Express,” hop on a train ride through downtown, make s’mores around a bonfire and more. Stores in downtown will be open extended hours for Christmas shopping. cantonga.gov

Canton’s Visit with Santa. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Cannon Park Gazebo, downtown Canton. Bring your Christmas wish list and your camera when you see Santa. cantonga.gov

“Sounds of the Season.” 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12. Free. Also, free childcare will be available for children aged 6 weeks to PreK. No registration is needed. First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. These concerts will feature the First Baptist Church Woodstock Worship Choir, Orchestra and Kids Choir, with holiday classics, original music, Christmas carols and a live Nativity. fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations

Santa’s Calling. Santa and his elves will be available to call children in Cherokee County. Mail, email or drop off the request form at the Cherokee County Recreation Center, 7545 Main St., Woodstock by Dec. 13. For free, they will be making calls from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Info: Bailey Johnson at bbjohnson@cherokeega.com.

Historic Canton Theatre: “Elf” film. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21. 171 E. Main St., Canton. Starring Will Ferrell and Bob Newhart, this comedy is sponsored by T-Mobile. Concessions will be free, and Santa will be available for pictures following the film. Tickets will be on sale Dec. 9 - both online and in person at the Canton Theatre Box Office. bit.ly/3kSZ3cY

Christmas Eve Worship Services. 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24. First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock. Sing Christmas carols, hear a message from Pastor Jeremy, participate in a candlelight moment and reflect on the birth of Christ the Savior. fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations

Carolyn Cunningham
