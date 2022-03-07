Mica Fire Station to be replaced in Cherokee County

Prather added, “The current station is in dire need of replacement. We are anxious not only to get the construction started but to get it completed as soon as practical and get our personnel into a more updated and accommodating facility to allow us to grow.”

The $5.3 million construction cost will be paid with county impact fees and funds from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

A budget amendment was part of the vote to allow the use of impact fees due to rising construction and materials costs.

The board also approved the purchase of 14 vehicles for Cherokee Fire & Emergency Services, totaling $636,509 from Alan Jay Fleet Sales and using SPLOST funds.

These new vehicles are replacing existing vehicles, ranging from 14 to 21 years old, that are nearing the end of their lives.

Information: cherokeega.com, CherokeeCountyFire.org