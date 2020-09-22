Locations disclosed for Cherokee school speed zone cameras

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will seek state permits to install speed detection cameras on Cumming Highway near Free Home Elementary School, Knox Bridge Highway near Knox ES STEM Academy, and Ga. 108 near R.M. Moore ES STEM Academy, county and school district officials confirmed.
“Super speeders” have been clocked topping 85 mph near R.M. Moore and 75 mph near Free Home and Knox schools, School District Police Chief Buster Cushing told a recent school board meeting.
Additionally, the Canton Police Department has requested speed cameras outside Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy, Teasley Middle School and Cherokee High School, Cushing said, and Ball Ground, Holly Springs and Woodstock police are considering the devices for their own school zones.
With the detectors installed and after a 30-day grace period, citations will be issued with fines of $75 for the first offense, $125 for subsequent violations and a $25 processing fee.