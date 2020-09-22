Locations disclosed for Cherokee school speed zone cameras

“Super speeders” have been clocked topping 85 mph near R.M. Moore and 75 mph near Free Home and Knox schools, School District Police Chief Buster Cushing told a recent school board meeting.

Additionally, the Canton Police Department has requested speed cameras outside Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy, Teasley Middle School and Cherokee High School, Cushing said, and Ball Ground, Holly Springs and Woodstock police are considering the devices for their own school zones.