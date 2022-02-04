Horse rescued in Cherokee County after getting stuck, being unable to stand

“I think he just knew that everyone was there to help him,” Montana said. “I was just talking to him. I was praying over him. And he’s not the biggest fan of men in general ... but you know, due to the circumstances, he had like eight men around him, and he just laid there calmly and he handled it so well.”

Caption Dutton patiently lies in his stall while crews worked to help him get up. Credit: Casey Montana Credit: Casey Montana Caption Dutton patiently lies in his stall while crews worked to help him get up. Credit: Casey Montana Credit: Casey Montana

Dutton came to the farm in November after being rescued from a kill pen in Texas after he previously worked on an Amish farm. Montana explained that she instantly connected with Dutton and has been working with him to become more social with the other horses and donkeys at the farm.

“I just saw his eyes and I knew he was special. And we raised the money to save him and got him here. He’s just the biggest love bug,” she said.

Dutton has had multiple past stressors, including being blind in one eye and having trauma to his right legs, so Montana said she is proud of how well he behaved Thursday. More than 24 hours after the rescue, he has been relocated to a flat paddock in case he decides to lie down again.