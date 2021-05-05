Holly Springs names Keheley as police chief

Keheley comes to the city with over 50 years of experience in law enforcement and 25 years in the military. He has served as the Deputy Chief of Police for the Holly Springs Police Department since 2016. Prior to joining HSPD, he worked as an investigator with the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, attorney general, and governor.

From 1970 until 2003, Keheley served with the Cobb County Police Department where he was an operations officer, precinct commander, intelligence unit commander, special operations commander, watch commander and narcotics unit commander. He retired from Cobb County as the Deputy Chief of the Uniform Bureau where he was responsible for five precincts and the special operations unit, which was comprised of over 575 officers.