Hickory Flat gym to be renovated

The county entered into a 50-year agreement with the Cherokee County School District in 2018 and engaged the public to learn the most desired use of the facility. In response to the requested uses, the county engaged KRH architects to evaluate the building and recommend renovations to meet the needs of the community.

Work to the building under the approved construction agreement include keeping the historic feel while providing a community center in the Hickory Flat area. The construction agreement includes structural improvements to the roof and floor, new utility services, ADA improvements for building access, restrooms and stage access, new HVAC, new roof, new cementitious board and batten siding and insulation, signage and landscaping. The facility, when complete, will allow Recreation and Parks to provide programming like basketball, fitness programs, senior programs and summer camps in the space, as well as special events.