Hickory Flat Gym reopens

With renovations to the Hickory Flat Gym complete, the updated facility reopened on June 3.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce; and Cherokee Recreation and Parks hosted a Sneak-A-Peek event that included games, food and music.
Both events were open to the public and held at the Hickory Flat Gym, 4835 Hickory Road, Canton.
For $1.5 million, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved a construction agreement with Ward Humphrey to renovate the gym beginning last fall.
Updates to the building include structural improvements to the roof and floor, new utility services, new HVAC, new roof, new cementitious board and batten siding and insulation, signage, landscaping and ADA improvements for access to the building, restrooms and stage.
Cherokee Recreation and Parks will use the updated facility to provide programming like basketball, fitness programs, senior programs and summer camps as well as special events.
For information, visit facebook.com/PlayCherokee.
