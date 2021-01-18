‘Guns and Hoses’ run to benefit Cherokee County charities

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will compete in February to raise money for charity in the 15th annual “Guns and Hoses 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run.”
The Cherokee Recreation and Parks Agency event is set for Saturday, Feb. 20, at Hobgood Park, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.
The fire department will represent The Goshen Valley Boys Ranch, a non-profit home serving young men in the state foster care system; and the sheriff, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Foundation, which supports the Sheriff’s Office and offers programs that serve local families and communities.
When registering, participants will pick the team they want to represent, and part of the fee – $25 for the 5K race and $10 for the Fun Run – will go to that agency’s charity. To register: https://bit.ly/3qq7PiX
Information: bmbarcomb@cherokeega.com or 770-924-7768 or https://bit.ly/3oLdHTv