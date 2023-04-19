Grant applications open to Cherokee small business owners

Through April 30, applications are open to Cherokee County small business owners who want to apply for the second round of the Cherokee Small Business Grants.
This decision was based on demand instead of waiting until next year as was planned originally.
The $1 million is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.
During the first round, $500,000 was given to 35 small businesses.
These grants will assist Cherokee small businesses that have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.
View the full page for cherokeega.org/grants to learn about the eligibility requirements and the supporting documentation needed to apply.
More details can be found at facebook.com/CherokeeOfficeOfEconomicDevelopment.
