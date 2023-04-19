BreakingNews
Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
X

Grant applications open to Cherokee small business owners

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Through April 30, applications are open to Cherokee County small business owners who want to apply for the second round of the Cherokee Small Business Grants.

This decision was based on demand instead of waiting until next year as was planned originally.

The $1 million is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.

During the first round, $500,000 was given to 35 small businesses.

These grants will assist Cherokee small businesses that have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.

View the full page for cherokeega.org/grants to learn about the eligibility requirements and the supporting documentation needed to apply.

More details can be found at facebook.com/CherokeeOfficeOfEconomicDevelopment.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident 5h ago

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

EXCLUSIVE: Days pass before Georgia prison notices decomposing body of inmate
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb County school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent
1h ago

Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
1h ago

Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Attorney for GOP electors denies mishandling immunity offers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County Master Gardeners

Cherokee County Master Gardeners to host free events
Cherokee Earth Day recycling event is April 21
Cherokee County begins resurfacing projects in 10 subdivisions
Featured

After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
2h ago
5 things to know about the Atlanta Film Festival
4h ago
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top