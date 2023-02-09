X
Gibbs Gardens chosen among world’s top 10 for daffodil displays

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County has been named by Flower magazine among the world’s top 10 places to see daffodils this year.

Other sites are in London, England; Lisse, Netherlands; Versailles, France; Seosan, South Korea; St. Louis, Missouri; Skagit Valley, Washington; Roland, Arkansas; Woodside, California and Nantucket/Boylston, Massachusetts.

A University of Georgia graduate, Jim Gibbs, the retired president and founder of Gibbs Landscape Company, is the visionary owner of Gibbs Gardens.

Open for its twelfth season, Gibbs Gardens can be found at 1987 Gibbs Drive, Ball Ground on 376 acres of numerous garden rooms and the Manor House.

The gardens’ more than 20 million daffodils are expected to bloom in early March on 220 acres.

For this spring, 577,000 new daffodils and more than 40,000 tulips will be added.

Beyond establishing the gardens, Gibbs designed 24 ponds, 32 bridge crossings and 19 waterfalls in Gibbs Gardens.

For the first time since its March 2012 opening, prices will increase this year for adults from $20 to $25 plus tax for general admission and from $50 to $60 plus tax for annual membership.

However, prices will remain the same for senior and children’s general admission tickets at $18 and $10 plus tax, respectively.

The cost of a child’s annual membership also will remain unchanged at $30 plus tax.

Watch for opening dates, depending on the weather, and several guidelines at GibbsGardens.com or facebook.com/GibbsGardens.

Since the administration office is closed Saturdays through Mondays, communication preferences are email at info@GibbsGardens.com or, on weekends, Facebook Messenger.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
