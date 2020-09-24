X

Fruit plant sale benefits Cherokee Veterans Park

Muscadines are among the fruit plants offered for sale to raise funds for an outdoor teaching garden and orchard at Cherokee Veterans Park in Canton. AJC FILE
Cherokee County | 51 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The UGA Extension-Cherokee County is conducting its annual, Fall Fruit Plant Sale, with proceeds going to the creation of a teaching garden and orchard project at Cherokee Veterans Park in Canton.

Pre-orders will be taken through Friday, Oct. 23, and plants will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway. Information, including plant descriptions, can be found at: https://t.uga.edu/6iQ. To download an order form: https://t.uga.edu/6iM.

Among the plants offered this year: blackberry, blueberry, mulberry, fig, peaches, pear, persimmon, plum, muscadine, raspberry and strawberry.

