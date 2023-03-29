Frontline Response’s golf tournament is April 17

The Change the Course Golf Tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. April 17 at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground to raise funds for Frontline Response.
This Atlanta-based nonprofit organization “rescues men and women out of homelessness and sex trafficking, while preventing children and vulnerable individuals from falling victim,” according to the Frontline Response website.
Fees are $750 per golfer and various levels for sponsors of 4 golfers, 8 golfers and 12 golfers.
Sign up at e.givesmart.com/events/utM.
More information can be found at FrontlineResponse.org or facebook.com/frontlineresponseint.
