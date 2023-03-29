BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY | The Jolt: Last minute moves set up tense final legislative day
Frontline Response’s golf tournament is April 17

Credit: Frontline Response

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
5 minutes ago

The Change the Course Golf Tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. April 17 at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground to raise funds for Frontline Response.

This Atlanta-based nonprofit organization “rescues men and women out of homelessness and sex trafficking, while preventing children and vulnerable individuals from falling victim,” according to the Frontline Response website.

Fees are $750 per golfer and various levels for sponsors of 4 golfers, 8 golfers and 12 golfers.

Sign up at e.givesmart.com/events/utM.

More information can be found at FrontlineResponse.org or facebook.com/frontlineresponseint.

Carolyn Cunningham
