Free gardening classes available online

The Cherokee County Master Gardeners group is hosting continuing classes on its YouTube channel.
To be followed by continuous viewing, upcoming free classes are:
- Noon-1 p.m. June 24 for “Cultivating Herbs and Their Uses”
- Noon-1 p.m. July 29 for “Bring on the Begonias”
- Noon-1 p.m. Aug. 26 for “Identifying Fragrant Plants”
Also available for free viewing are these recent YouTube classes:
- “Heavenly Hydrangeas: Cultivation and Variety Selection”
- “Dormant Pruning of Fruit Trees”
- “Bluebird Paradise in Your Community”
- “Landscaping for Curb Appeal”
The Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program is offered through county offices of the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension to train and certify individuals in home horticulture and gardening to help others under the direction of their county extension agent.
Visit CherokeeMasterGardeners.com or their YouTube channel at bit.ly/3HdcwGE.
