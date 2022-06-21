BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say
ajc logo
X

Free gardening classes available online

The next free YouTube class to be shown by the Cherokee County Master Gardeners is "Cultivating Herbs and Their Uses" from noon-1 p.m. June 24. (Courtesy of Shutterstock)

Combined ShapeCaption
The next free YouTube class to be shown by the Cherokee County Master Gardeners is "Cultivating Herbs and Their Uses" from noon-1 p.m. June 24. (Courtesy of Shutterstock)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Master Gardeners group is hosting continuing classes on its YouTube channel.

To be followed by continuous viewing, upcoming free classes are:

  • Noon-1 p.m. June 24 for “Cultivating Herbs and Their Uses”
  • Noon-1 p.m. July 29 for “Bring on the Begonias”
  • Noon-1 p.m. Aug. 26 for “Identifying Fragrant Plants”

Also available for free viewing are these recent YouTube classes:

  • “Heavenly Hydrangeas: Cultivation and Variety Selection”
  • “Dormant Pruning of Fruit Trees”
  • “Bluebird Paradise in Your Community”
  • “Landscaping for Curb Appeal”

The Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program is offered through county offices of the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension to train and certify individuals in home horticulture and gardening to help others under the direction of their county extension agent.

Visit CherokeeMasterGardeners.com or their YouTube channel at bit.ly/3HdcwGE.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Supreme Court rejects Bayer's bid to stop Roundup lawsuits6h ago
Key takeaways from the Georgia-focused Jan. 6 hearing
1h ago
Young Braves will be championship contenders for a while
2h ago
‘No mama should ever hear those words’: 16-year-old killed at Georgia quarry
‘No mama should ever hear those words’: 16-year-old killed at Georgia quarry
Miami’s Museum of Graffiti celebrates ephemeral artform
The Latest
Cherokee meets about SPLOST on June 22
Sequoyah libraries to forgive fines
Woodstock hosts July 4th Spectacular
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top