Fines forgiven by Sequoyah Regional Library System April 3-9

With locations in Cherokee, Gilmer and Pickens counties, the Sequoyah Regional Library System is offering a fine forgiveness program during National Library Week April 3-9.
For that week only, visit any Sequoyah library to be forgiven up to $15 in overdue fines per library card.
To participate, visit or contact your local Sequoyah library that week, tell a staff member that you wish to take advantage of fine forgiveness; then they will waive up to $15 from your account.
Some fees may be excluded, but ask a library staff member just in case.
For more information, visit SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org/fine-forgive.
About the Author
Editors' Picks