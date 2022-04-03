ajc logo
Fines forgiven by Sequoyah Regional Library System April 3-9

Only April 3-9, up to $15 in overdue fines per library card are being forgiven by the Sequoyah Regional Library System during National Library Week. (Courtesy of Sequoyah Regional Library System)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

With locations in Cherokee, Gilmer and Pickens counties, the Sequoyah Regional Library System is offering a fine forgiveness program during National Library Week April 3-9.

For that week only, visit any Sequoyah library to be forgiven up to $15 in overdue fines per library card.

To participate, visit or contact your local Sequoyah library that week, tell a staff member that you wish to take advantage of fine forgiveness; then they will waive up to $15 from your account.

Some fees may be excluded, but ask a library staff member just in case.

For more information, visit SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org/fine-forgive.

Carolyn Cunningham
