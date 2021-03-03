Filming continues in downtown Canton

Filming for an upcoming Disney+ series continues March 4-5, in and around the Historic Jones Mercantile Building in Downtown Canton, according to a press release.
To accommodate the filming on those days, the following will take place:
- East Main Street will close from 7:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., with a detour on West Marietta
- South-side lane on North St. will close from 7:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
- Limited to no available parking in Cannon Park and lower City Hall lots
Also, please use caution when traveling through this area as many pedestrians are using crosswalks and spectating from sidewalks around the filming areas.