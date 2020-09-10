X

Elm Street in Woodstock sets revised fall concert series

An outdoor concert at the Elm Street Cultural Arts Village in Woodstock. The venue announced changes to this fall's Lantern Series of concerts after a number of performers rescheduled due to health concerns and travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

Cherokee County | 11 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

While a number of acts in this fall’s Lantern Series of outdoor concerts in Woodstock have been rescheduled to next year due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Elm Street Cultural Arts Village announced other performers will take their place.

Concerts had to be rescheduled “for artist comfort” and due to European Union travel restrictions, said Elm Street Production Manager Brian Gamel. American Idol finalist Crystal Bowersox, Irish bluegrass band JigJam, and a cappella group VoicePlay will perform next spring; while Irish bluegrass band We Banjo 3 and string-based jazz group Black Market Trust have been moved to the fall of 2021.

Taking their place will be guitar duo Landscape of Guitar, Sept. 19; contemporary bluegrass band Fireside Collective, Sept. 26; and indie jazz-funk group Sammy Rae & the Friends, Oct. 17. Tickets will automatically be transferred to these new dates. Information: https://bit.ly/3hRYAEF

