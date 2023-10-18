BreakingNews
Domestic violence awareness events in Cherokee are Oct. 21, 24

Credit: Cherokee County Domestic Violence Task Force

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Two events are planned by the Cherokee Family Violence Center on Oct. 21 and 24 to bring awareness about domestic violence during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Tina’s Cat Run 5K will take place on Oct. 21 at Ball Ground City Park at the Ball Ground Public Library, 435 Old Canton Road, Ball Ground.

On race day, registration and packet pickup begin at 7 a.m. Oct. 21 at Ball Ground City Park followed by the National Anthem and prayer at 7:45 a.m., the 5K race at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m.

Virtual runners must submit their times to tiny.cc/TinasCatRun23 by noon Oct. 21.

Fees are $25 for 5K run/walk, 5K run at home and 1-mile run and $20 for phantom runners.

This Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race qualifier raises money for domestic violence shelters in Cherokee and Pickens counties.

A Domestic Violence Vigil will be held on Oct. 24 at the Park at City Center, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock, with a resource fair from 4:30-5:45 p.m. followed by the vigil at 6 p.m.

For the 24/7 crisis hotline, call 770-479-1703 (English), 770-720-7050 (Spanish) or toll-free at 800-33-HAVEN (42836).

Visit cfvc.org or facebook.com/CFVCinfo.

