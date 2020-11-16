Coronavirus closes high school near Woodstock

“Over the past two weeks, the number of positive COVID-19 cases among River Ridge High School students and staff has increased to a total of 27, with 476 of its 1,489 in-person students now under precautionary quarantine, and additional tests pending that would further increase the quarantine total,” the district said.

River Ridge will remain closed through Thanksgiving Break and is to reopen Monday, Nov. 30. Students will be learning from home, while teachers and staff will be on campus and available online.