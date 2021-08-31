Cobb briefs

Holly Springs
Town Center development groundbreaking rescheduled for Friday
The city of Holly Springs and the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce has invited the public for the official groundbreaking for the new Holly Springs Town Center, according to a press release. Together with the project developer and partners, city officials envision this anticipated new development will further energize Downtown Holly Springs with a walkable, Main Street inspired destination that weaves together a new City Hall, amphitheater and community spaces with an array of retail, restaurant and residential offerings.
The event, previously scheduled for Tuesday Aug. 31, has been moved to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 due to expected inclement weather. The location remains the same -- the corner of Holly Springs Parkway and Hickory Road adjacent to the Train Depot at 164 Hickory Road, Holly Springs. Attendee parking will be available at the Train Depot.
Information: https://www.hollyspringsga.us