Cobb briefs

Town Center development groundbreaking rescheduled for Friday

The city of Holly Springs and the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce has invited the public for the official groundbreaking for the new Holly Springs Town Center, according to a press release. Together with the project developer and partners, city officials envision this anticipated new development will further energize Downtown Holly Springs with a walkable, Main Street inspired destination that weaves together a new City Hall, amphitheater and community spaces with an array of retail, restaurant and residential offerings.