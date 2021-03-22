City of Canton breaks ground on water pollution control plant

The City of Canton broke ground Friday on the construction of a $70 million Water Pollution Control Plant expansion—the largest capital improvement project undertaken in the City’s history, according to a press release.
Representatives from the project’s contractors, Clark Construction Group and joint venture partner Reeves Young, joined Canton officials for the ceremonial gold shovel groundbreaking.
“As the single largest municipal project in our City’s history, this investment will ensure many more years of sustainable, high quality growth in Canton, and the initiative meets a big goal in our Roadmap for Success tenet of Improving Infrastructure for Future Demand,” said Mayor Bill Grant.
“Even more exciting,” continued Grant, “is the fact the $70 million project will be fully funded by our Water and Sewer Fund revenues.”
Project completion is slated for 2024.