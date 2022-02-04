Cherokee’s 5K Race/Walk for local charities to be Feb. 12

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office will compete in February to raise money for local charities in the 16th annual Guns and Hoses 5K Run/Walk, and participants are welcome.
The Cherokee Recreation and Parks event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 12 at Hobgood Park, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.
Registration fees are $30 in advance or $35 on Feb. 12.
The fire department will represent The Goshen Valley Boys Ranch, a nonprofit home serving young men in the state foster care system.
The sheriff’s office will represent Sheriff Frank Reynolds Charities, which raises money to help fulfill the needs of Cherokee County residents and help other charitable organizations who support the Cherokee County community.
When registering, participants will pick the team they wish to represent, and a portion of the fee will go to that agency’s charity.
To register, visit PlayCherokee.org. For more information, email bbjohnson@cherokeega.com.
