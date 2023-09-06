BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Two Trump co-defendants seek separate trials in Georgia election interference case

Cherokee YMCA volunteers needed for Sept. 9

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
The G. Cecil Pruett Family YMCA, 151 Waleska St., Canton is seeking volunteers for 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 for the annual Days of Service.

Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash and debris on Marietta Highway from the Boiling Park bridge to the G. Cecil Pruett YMCA parking lot.

Gloves and other tools will be supplied.

Volunteers will meet at the G. Cecil Pruett Family YMCA.

This clean-up is part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s annual Days of Service events, which are taking place at several Y locations on Sept. 8 and 9.

The organization will bring together volunteers from across the metro Atlanta area to complete service projects benefiting neighbors and partners in need.

More service opportunities include beautification projects, food packing/distribution and service projects with Y partner organizations.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit ymcaatlanta.org/daysofservice.

View more details at facebook.com/MetroAtlantaY.

Carolyn Cunningham
