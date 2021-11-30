ajc logo
Cherokee will renovate fire station as community center

A former fire station in Cherokee County will become the new Charlie Ferguson Community Center in North Canton. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)
A former fire station in Cherokee County will become the new Charlie Ferguson Community Center in North Canton. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
24 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners recently approved a construction services agreement with Pencor for the renovation of the old Fire Station No. 9 in North Canton to become the Charlie Ferguson Community Center.

The center is named for the original chairman of the North Canton Volunteer Fire Association, which was housed in that building.

Once completed, the new community center will serve the residents of North Canton and the Pea Ridge Community and will be owned by the nonprofit, Charlie Ferguson Community Center.

The cost for the work is $685,215, with a county-controlled contingency of $100,000.

The majority of the funding is coming from Community Development Block Grant funding from the federal government.

Information: cherokeega.com/communications/media.php

Carolyn Cunningham
