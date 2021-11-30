Cherokee will renovate fire station as community center

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners recently approved a construction services agreement with Pencor for the renovation of the old Fire Station No. 9 in North Canton to become the Charlie Ferguson Community Center.
The center is named for the original chairman of the North Canton Volunteer Fire Association, which was housed in that building.
Once completed, the new community center will serve the residents of North Canton and the Pea Ridge Community and will be owned by the nonprofit, Charlie Ferguson Community Center.
The cost for the work is $685,215, with a county-controlled contingency of $100,000.
The majority of the funding is coming from Community Development Block Grant funding from the federal government.
Information: cherokeega.com/communications/media.php
