Cherokee Veterans Breakfast is Nov. 12

A free Veterans Day Breakfast will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock in the Fellowship Hall.
All military members - past and present, their spouses and children are welcome to attend this event, with registration.
Nov. 6 is the deadline for signing up, but seating is limited.
Register at fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1344597.
Cherokee Veterans Community is the host.
For more information about this ministry, upcoming events or other information, check out their website at CherokeeVeteransCommunity.org/events or call 678-570-5828.
Video: vimeo.com/662618478
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest