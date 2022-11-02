ajc logo
Cherokee Veterans Breakfast is Nov. 12

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

A free Veterans Day Breakfast will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock in the Fellowship Hall.

All military members - past and present, their spouses and children are welcome to attend this event, with registration.

Nov. 6 is the deadline for signing up, but seating is limited.

Register at fbcwoodstock.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1344597.

Cherokee Veterans Community is the host.

For more information about this ministry, upcoming events or other information, check out their website at CherokeeVeteransCommunity.org/events or call 678-570-5828.

Video: vimeo.com/662618478

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
