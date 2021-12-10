Cherokee to review increase in residential impact fees on Dec. 21

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners is considering an increase in impact fees as a way to keep certain services consistent as the county grows, according to a county statement on Dec. 9.
A second public hearing on this proposal will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Cherokee County Admin Complex, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.
An impact fee is a one-time fee charged to developers to offset costs to taxpayers related to a new development, and it cannot be used to increase the level of service, according to Cherokee Communications Director Erika Neldner.
Cherokee County currently charges impact fees for both residential and commercial uses for fire and emergency services, public safety facilities, sheriff’s patrol and road improvements.
Libraries and parks and recreation impact fees are only applied to residential.
There now is a 3% charge on total fees for administration.
Proposed changes to the county’s impact fee ordinance and fee schedule include a reduction of the administration fee to 1% and an increase in the residential impact fees.
These one-time residential increases to developers would be:
- A single-family detached house at $2,690.60 instead of $1,465.67.
- An apartment at $2,638.20 per unit instead of $1,447.46 per unit.
- A condo/townhome at $2,622.86 instead of $1,442.52.
These fees would be assessed and collected at the time of the building permit.
As proposed and if approved, the updated ordinance and fee schedule would begin March 1, 2022.
The first of two public hearings was held Dec. 7, with two people speaking on this topic.
Both Tate Davis, senior policy analyst for the Council for Quality Growth, and Garrett Wiley, of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, advocated for a longer grace period and phased-in fee increases.
Chairman Harry Johnston said those things could be considered.
Information: cherokeega.com
