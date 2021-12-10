Cherokee to review increase in residential impact fees on Dec. 21

There now is a 3% charge on total fees for administration.

Proposed changes to the county’s impact fee ordinance and fee schedule include a reduction of the administration fee to 1% and an increase in the residential impact fees.

These one-time residential increases to developers would be:

A single-family detached house at $2,690.60 instead of $1,465.67.

An apartment at $2,638.20 per unit instead of $1,447.46 per unit.

A condo/townhome at $2,622.86 instead of $1,442.52.

These fees would be assessed and collected at the time of the building permit.

As proposed and if approved, the updated ordinance and fee schedule would begin March 1, 2022.

The first of two public hearings was held Dec. 7, with two people speaking on this topic.

Both Tate Davis, senior policy analyst for the Council for Quality Growth, and Garrett Wiley, of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, advocated for a longer grace period and phased-in fee increases.

Chairman Harry Johnston said those things could be considered.

Information: cherokeega.com